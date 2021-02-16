Carolina Panthers release DT Kawann Short

The Carolina Panthers have released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Short, the Panthers’ best defensive player, has played in a combined five games over the past two seasons, as his 2019 and 2020 campaigns were cut short by season-ending shoulder surgeries.

He was heading into the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2017 after having 24.5 sacks during a three-year span. He has since had only three sacks, all in 2018, when he started 14 games.

“We’re all grown here, so you know what it is,” Short said after the season. “It’s a ‘what-can-you-do-for-me-now’ type of business.”

Short was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s cap.

Information from ESPN’s David Newton was used in this report.