Consumer News: Shamrock Shakes are back, Kroger working on at-home COVID-19 tests and more!

CNN– Now that Valentine’s Day is over, some restaurants are already getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day, including McDonalds. That’s right, their Shamrock Shake is back and now available at participating locations. Customers can also enjoy the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which made its debut last year to mark the green, minty shake’s 50th anniversary. The shamrock shake first came out in 1967, but you can only get yours while supplies last.

Apple says it will fix some of its older watches for free after a system update caused them to no longer charge. The tech giant has put up a support site for those with non-charging Apple Watches, after they believe a new ios update caused the problem. If your Apple Watch is not working, contact Apple Support to set up a free mail-in repair.

Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home, and get your results on your phone. Once the home test is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies. Here’s how the test works, you collect a nasal swab, wait 15 minutes then scan the rapid test on your phone to get your results. Kroger has not released a price for this home test yet.

In celebration of NASA’s new Mars Rover landing Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut for one day only! The caramel and chocolate cream filled doughnut is topped with a swirl to make it resemble the red planet. If you submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the doughnut for free! If not, you can still buy it, only Thursday, while supplies last.