COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a man who is wanted for breaking into two vehicles and taking items on Saturday. Authorities say 26-year-old Isaac Bethel is accused of breaking into two vehicles at the 5400 block of Forest Drive and stealing a gun, purse, electronics and cash.

Anyone with information about where Bethel may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.