Former Newberry County deputy charged with submitting false statements to receive unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office faces charges for submitting false statements in order to obtain unemployment benefits while he was working full time with the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 49-year-old Detrick Vandice Bishop has been charged with nine counts of false statements or representations, or failures to disclose material facts, to obtain or increase benefits.

Officials say Bishop was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.