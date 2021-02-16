Man clings to life after Kershaw County stabbing

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing that has left one man clinging to life. Kerhsawn County authorities say the victim is listed in serious condition after they say they found him with injuries near Emerson Road in Lugoff.

Details are still developing at this hour about what led to the incident, but officials tell ABC Columbia the victim will be airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment shortly. Deputies say the only subject involved in this incident is in custody and add that hey have no reason to think that anyone else is involved at this time.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.