Lexington County Chili Cookoff to take place Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for this year’s Lexington County Chili Cookoff and music fest! The event kicks off this Sunday from 12-5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater on West Main Street.

Vendors will be spaced six feet apart and attendance is limited to maintain social distancing. Masks are required.

Tickets are $10 dollars, and the proceeds benefit local charities. You can buy your tickets at goblowfish.com.