Novavax testing new version of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Biotechnology company Novavax says it’s testing a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists are specifically targeting the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Once lab testing is complete, the new vaccine could move to clinical trials. For now, research is still in the early phases. Novavax says if everything stays on track in the United States, the vaccine could have emergency use authorization by summer.