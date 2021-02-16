South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance introduced at the Statehouse Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Boat and fishing lure manufacturers in our state are joining forces to form the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance. The groups announced the alliance Tuesday morning at the Statehouse.

According to the group, its goal will be to connect the outdoor lifestyle with opportunities for economic growth. The group says boating and fishing are two of the fastest growing industries in the state. According to the group, the boating and fishing industries represent a more than $5 billion a year impact, as well as 23,000 jobs.