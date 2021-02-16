Sumter County Coroner identifies victim from fatal collision last Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has released the identity of a man who died after a motor vehicle accident on February 11. Authorities say 53-year-old Tommy Graham, of Lynchburg, was the passenger in a minivan that was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Narrow Paved Road and Pudding Swamp Road around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say Graham was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead the same day.

Officials say an autopsy was performed on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.