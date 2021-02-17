COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says a pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on Garners Ferry Road.

According to investigators, one driver, who failed to yield the right of way, hit another vehicle.

Police say the collision caused that vehicle to overturn and hit the male pedestrian.

Officials report the victim is still suffering from serious injuries, but they haven’t released the conditions of both drivers.

This case remains under investigation.