Quest Diagnostics partnering with the CDC to find new COVID-19 variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Quest Diagnostics is joining forces with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find new COVID-19 variants. The company says it’s been sequencing 2,000 tests weekly, which is twice the number of tests since its efforts began in January.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the more sequencing that gets done, the more officials will know how many variants are spreading across the nation.

The CDC is also working with other commercial diagnostic labs across the nation to help investigate more test samples.