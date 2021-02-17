Sumter man accused of selling several stolen items to a pawn shop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of selling several stolen items to a pawn shop. Deputies say 25-year-old Taylor James Singleton has been charged with Obtaining a signature under false pretenses, value $2,000 or

less and four counts of receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less.

According to officials, Singleton knowingly sold stolen items to a pawn shop on West Liberty Street. Authorities say he received money for a stolen firearm on January 27, a stolen wedding ring on January 29, a stolen gold, diamond band on January 30 as well as a second stolen firearm on February 10.

Deputies say Singleton was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.