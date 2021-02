CDC: Flu activity at its lowest since 2005

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity is at its lowest since they started collecting data in 2005. In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for the flu.

The agency adds only 189 people tested were positive for the flu so far this year. Health officials believe the coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the flu virus at a stand-still.