Consumer News: Retail sales jump, Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand and more!

CNN– The Internal Revenue Service says it has sent out all 147 million checks from the December stimulus package. The IRS was required to issue the $600 payments by mid-January, so it could move on to processing this year’s tax returns. Eligible people who have moved or changed bank accounts may not have received the money yet, but they can claim it on their 2020 tax return. In total, about $142 billion were sent out to help Americans, and Congress is considering a third round of payments. Lawmakers hope to get that legislation passed by mid-March.

Good news for retailers, the Commerce Department says sales increased last month for the first time since September. Retail sales jumped 5.3% from December to January, when economists only expected about 1% of growth. Economists also think spending will get a boost from President Biden’s proposed $1.8 trillion stimulus plan.

Kendall Jenner announced, on Instagram, the launch of her new tequila brand. Jenner says it’s been four years in the making, but the drink has already won several awards for being anonymously entered into competitions. The drink is called “818” after Jenner’s hometown area code. A release date and prices have yet to be revealed.

Women and their families are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. One survey says women, particularly women of color, lost more jobs than men during the first 10 months of the pandemic. We’re talking a number that’s in the millions. Vanessa Yurkevich tells us more.