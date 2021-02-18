Kroger launching new tool to help book vaccine appointments online

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kroger is making it easier for customers to book COVID-19 vaccinations online. The company announced it’s launching a new online scheduling tool.

The tool will allow customers to book appointments for both their first and second vaccine doses. The new tool will also let them know if they are eligible for a vaccine.

The grocery chain is administering vaccines at 1,300 Kroger pharmacies in 25 states, including South Carolina.