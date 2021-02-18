LPD looking for individual accused of using stolen credit cards at several businesses

1/4 LPD Stolen Credit Card Suspect 1 Suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/4 LPD Stolen Credit Card Suspect 2 Suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/4 LPD Stolen Credit Card Suspect 3 Suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

4/4 LPD Stolen Credit Card Suspect Vehicle Suspect vehicle. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of using stolen credit and debit cards at several businesses in the Cayce/West Columbia area. On February 7, police say the individual pictured above used cards that were stolen out of a vehicle at Lauren Ridge Apartments.

Authorities say the individual was driving a Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.