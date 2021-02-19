Consumer News: Consumer Report’s best vehicle, fans at March Madness and more!

CNN– It’s been more than two weeks since the federal transportation face mask requirement was put in place, but there haven’t been many violations. So far, the TSA says they have fewer than 1,000 reports of violations on planes, trains and buses. If you violate the federal transportation face mask requirement, the first offense is $250. That can grow up to $1,500 for repeated violations.

Mazda tops this year’s Consumer Report’s list of best vehicles. For 2021, they named Mazda best overall, best overall mainstream and best reliability in a car. The automaker beat out more expensive brands like BMW, Porsche, and Lexus. Honda showed the most improvement on the list, increasing 10 spots into the top five.

It’s a seller’s market in the real estate industry, and anyone looking to buy a home needs to act fast. Homes are selling in half the time they did last year, while existing home sales continue to increase and are up 24% from one year ago. In December, the supply of unsold homes was at the lowest level since the National Association of Realtors started tracking inventory in 1982. As of the end of January, housing inventory was 26% lower than last year’s numbers.

Get your brackets ready, March Madness is happening this year, and some fans will be allowed to watch it in person. The NCAA says fans will be allowed into all 67 games of the men’s college basketball tournament, but the arenas will only be allowed to fill up 25% of its capacity. The number of fans will depend on how many players, staff, coaches and their families are present.