DHEC provides update on the state’s vaccination push

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated the public on its efforts to distribute as many vaccines as possible Friday afternoon. During a media briefing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said while vaccine distribution has been difficult in the Palmetto State because of the extreme weather across the country, they are confident people who are vaccinated will be safe from other variants of the coronavirus in the nation.