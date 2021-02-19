Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety searches for woman missing for nearly 3 weeks

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is hoping someone can help them locate a young woman that has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

According to officials, the family of Christina Marie Eckler contacted police after not having any contact with her after she was last seen in Orangeburg on February 1, 2021. Authorities say Christina may be with a 45 to 50 year old white man. And may be riding in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with the SC license plate tag Y-Q-W-4-6-7.