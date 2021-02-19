Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety searches for woman missing for nearly 3 weeks
Family members say the woman has not been seen was Feburary 1st.
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is hoping someone can help them locate a young woman that has not been seen for nearly three weeks.
According to officials, the family of Christina Marie Eckler contacted police after not having any contact with her after she was last seen in Orangeburg on February 1, 2021. Authorities say Christina may be with a 45 to 50 year old white man. And may be riding in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with the SC license plate tag Y-Q-W-4-6-7.
Officials who are trying to assist the family find Christina, ask that if you know where she is or have seen her, or a car matching that description to contact Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106. You can also contact the Orangeburg Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or as always Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.