Prisma’s tips for healthy teeth during National Children’s Dental Health Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is encouraging all parents and children to build healthy dental habits during National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Prisma provided the following tips to maintain healthy teeth. First, they say to teach healthy habits by modeling caring for your teeth. Next, establish a dentist early on by doing your research with the American Dental Association. They also want you to watch out for those sugary drinks like apple juice and sodas. Finally, be diligent by brushing and flossing your children’s teeth for them until about age seven, until they can effectively clean them alone.