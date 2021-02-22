“Carolina Wings” wins best traditional Chili at the annual Lexington County Chili Cook-Off

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a beautiful day for chili and sunshine at the seventh annual Lexington County Chili Cook-Off Sunday. The Icehouse Amphitheater was filled with delicious food and live music, as locals teamed up to show off their best chili recipes.

The winner of the best traditional chili was “Carolina Wings,” and winner of the people’s choice, was “Chili-Ray-Cyrus.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Town of Lexington Police Foundation and other local charities.