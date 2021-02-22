Consumer News: Gas prices going up, getting paid to sleep and more!

CNN– If you’re filling up at the pump this week, gas prices are on the rise. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.39 a gallon.

That’s up nearly 15 cents from last week, and almost 29 cents higher than a month ago, according to Gas Buddy. The national average has also jumped to $2.63 a gallon.

Kroger is warning customers of a data breach in its Little Clinic Pharmacy Service. The breach did not impact grocery data, but could have involved personal health and insurance information used at the pharmacy. Officials say no credit or debit card data was stolen, but there is the potential risk of identity theft. Kroger says it’s in the process of reaching out to affected customers and will provide free credit monitoring to anyone affected.

The Biden administration is opening COVID-19 relief to more businesses, with an expansion of the Payment Protection Program. Starting Wednesday, businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two week window to apply for funding. In March, other businesses, such as self-employed people and independent contractors, will be allowed to participate.

If you have to hit snooze on your alarm, this could be your dream job. A website is offering to pay people to sleep. Sleepstandards.com is looking for someone to sleep in hotel beds, then write a report on each night’s sleep experience. The lucky candidate will get $2,000 plus all expenses paid. If you’re interested, submit a headshot with a 60 second video to their website. The deadline for entries is March 31.