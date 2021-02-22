Employers looking to hire individuals for nearly 3,000 positions at the “Honoring our Veterans Virtual Job Fair”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a new job, there are nearly 3,000 positions available at the “Honoring our Veteran’s Virtual Job Fair.” The event takes place this Wednesday and is open to everyone, not just veterans. Veterans, however, will be prioritized and given an extra hour to interview before the event opens to the public.

Officials say veterans will be able to meet with employers from 9-10 a.m., with the event opening up to the general public from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Over 90 employers are signed up for the event, and say they’re looking to fill over 2,900 jobs.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says participants will need to register and upload their resume via their Premier Portal. The group also made a YouTube video to with directions on how to register.

The event is hosted by DEW, Operation Palmetto Employment (OPE) and SC Works Veterans Services.

For more information about the services available through SC Works, visit scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.