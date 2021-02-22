OCSD: Santee home on Resort Street shot, one person killed

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting at a house in Santee that killed one person.

Authorities say it happened on Resort Street around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The Times & Democrat reported that deputies responded to the home where someone fired shots into it, hitting the victim who later died.

Deputies haven’t reported any other injuries.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.