Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, getting the week off to a sluggish start and continuing a losing streak. The S&P 500 gave up 0.6% in the early going Monday, and other major indexes were also lower. Boeing helped pull the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower after the company recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the same type of engine that blew apart shortly after takeoff in Denver over the weekend. Raytheon, the parent company of Pratt & Whitney, which made the engine, was also lower in early trading. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields rose.