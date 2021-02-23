Columbia Police investigating shooting that injured 2

Josh Berry,
Screen Shot 2021 02 23 At 92050 Pm

CPD investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night. (Elijah Nixon/Photojournalist)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police officers are a shooting Tuesday night that injured two people. 

It happened at the 100 block of Cardamon Ct. where CPD says two males were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) & determine a motive.

If you know anything about this incident please submit an anonymous tip to CRIMESC.COM.

 

