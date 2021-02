House subcommittee discuses vaccinating teachers with Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Debate over whether teachers should be moved into phase 1A of COVID vaccine distribution continued in the Statehouse Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee met with State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to discuss the process of vaccinating teachers.

A bill moving teachers to phase 1A was passed in the Senate earlier this month.