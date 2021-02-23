ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was fatally hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened on the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road around 5 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on the road when a 2003 Chevy Truck hit the pedestrian.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

They also say the Chevy driver wasn’t injured and was wearing a seat belt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.