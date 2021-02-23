SCHP: One person fatally hit by a vehicle while walking on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was fatally hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.
Troopers say it happened on the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road around 5 a.m.
According to investigators, the victim was walking on the road when a 2003 Chevy Truck hit the pedestrian.
Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.
They also say the Chevy driver wasn’t injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.