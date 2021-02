SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Santee.

Authorities say Shirley Isaac, 43, died from her injuries.

According to investigators, someone shot into a home on Resort Street before 6 a.m., hitting Isaac and killing her.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC