DHEC: Thousands of vaccine doses have gone to waste

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of South Carolina’s vaccines have gone to waste. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say more than 2,600 doses were lost due to broken vials, more than 800 vials were open but expired before being used and 160 were put in syringes and never used.

In the meantime, DHEC says they expect an increase in doses next week to help alleviate areas where demand is high.