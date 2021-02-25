Carnival and Disney canceling all cruises through at least May

CNN– Carnival and Disney are canceling all cruises for the time being due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, Disney and Carnival Cruise Lines announced they would be suspending operations in the U.S. through at least May 31.

Disney has also paused its international sailing through at least August. No word yet on when cruising operations from U.S. ports will resume.

Both companies are offering customers of halted cruises a choice between a future trip or a full refund.