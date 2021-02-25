Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision on Boiling Springs Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Boiling Springs Road near Longview Street around 4:50 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van slowed down to turn on a private drive, when a person riding a 1992 Yamaha motorcycle, hit the van from behind.

Authorities say the motorcycle caught fire after the impact.

Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist died on scene and wasn’t wearing a helmet, while the driver of the van wore a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.