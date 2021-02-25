Prisma Health aims to reduce opioid use through new pain management model

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health introduced a new pain management model Tuesday, aimed at reducing the use of opioids with a multi-disciplinary approach. Health officials say this approach helps with learning about patients pain threshold, what medications work for them and other alternatives for medicine, such as yoga or psychical therapy.

One doctor says while there’s more to pain management than just opioids, it takes time to figure out what those solutions are.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state saw a 72% increase in prescription opioid overdose deaths from 2014-2019, due to the increased availability of synthetic opioids in the community.