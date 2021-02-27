Eyster’s Double Helps Gamecock Baseball Walk Off Clemson in Extras

GREENVILLE – Andrew Eyster doubled home Brady Allen in the bottom of the 11th as the University of South Carolina baseball team walked off Clemson in a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon (Feb. 27) at Fluor Field in Greenville. The Gamecocks improved their record to 5-0 heading into tomorrow’s game at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks put up a run in the first on Wes Clarke’s RBI single up the middle that scored Brady Allen . The two teams then traded runs in the fourth. Clemson Jared Parker brought in Dylan Brewer with a single up the middle, while Jeff Heinrich’s RBI single to center scored Brennan Milone , who doubled to start the frame.

The game remained that way until the top of the ninth, when James Parker led off the frame with a solo home run over the Green Monster in left.

Carolina got out of a jam in the 11th as Will Sanders came in with runners on first and second with no one out. Sanders induced a 6-4-3 double play and then got a groundout to end the Clemson 11th.

Allen opened the 11th with a double to the gap in right. He scored on the one-out double from Eyster.

Sanders picked up the win in relief. Thomas Farr struck out seven in the six-inning start. Julian Bosnic had three strikeouts while Brett Kerry struck out six in three innings of work.

Allen, David Mendham and Heinrich had three hits apiece while Eyster had two hits.

POSTGAME NOTES

Clarke now has 13 RBI on the year and a .731 on-base percentage.

This is the first extra-inning game in the series since March 5, 2017.

Carolina wins in Greenville in this series for the first time since 2015.

Carolina is hitting .353 after five games.

The two teams combined for 37 strikeouts in the 11-inning game. Carolina struck out 21 times, which set a school record from the 2011 College World Series game vs. Virginia.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Clemson at Founders Park this Sunday (Feb. 28) at 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.