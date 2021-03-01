Doctors recommend women schedule mammograms before receiving COVID-19 vaccine

CNN– Doctors are now recommending women schedule their mammograms before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s because the vaccine can stimulate a potent immune response, including swollen lymph nodes, which can look like breast cancer, even if there is no cancer.

For women who have already had the vaccine, medical experts recommends waiting four to six weeks before a mammogram. Doctors do not want to discourage women from getting mammograms, but rather to make them aware of their findings.