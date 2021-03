Johnson & Johnson begins shipping one dose vaccine

The company says they plan to start sending doses out this week, sending more than 40 thousand doses to South Carolina

(CNN) -Monday Johnson & Johnson announced plans to begin shipping out its single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

and that means more shots in American arms as soon as this week.

According to the CDC, South Carolina will receive 41,100 vaccines.

Nadia Romero continues our coronavirus coverage tonight.