Montel Williams joins group of veterans in calling on state lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A group of veterans called on the state legislature to pass the Compassionate Care Act Monday. The legislation would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. 36 states already have similar laws related to medical cannabis, including some southern states like Mississippi and Virginia.

Former talk show host Montel Williams also took part in Monday’s news conference. The Compassionate Care Act is still in committee in the South Carolina Senate.