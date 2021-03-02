Columbia City Ballet’s “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage” this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia City Ballet is celebrating the art of Jonathan Green with the “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage” ballet this weekend!

It will be at the Koger Center for the Arts this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and this Saturday at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and you can catch our very own Curtis Wilson on stage for the show!

Curtis spoke with the Artistic and Executive Director, William Starrett, about how the show honors Green’s work.

The ballet brings to life Green’s colorful depiction of the Gullah lifestyle in South Carolina’s Lowcountry coast.

For more information on getting tickets, you can call the Koger Center’s box office at 803-251-2222 or visit Koger Center’s website to buy them.