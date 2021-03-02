Olympic champion Aly Raisman calls for investigation into USA Gymnastics

CNN– Olympic gymnastic champion Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics, after former gymnastics coach John Geddart killed himself after charges were announced against him for human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddarts charges follow the conviction of Dr. Larry Nassar for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, including Raisman.

In an interview on Tuesday, Raisman called out the sport, saying “the United States Olympic Committee enabled these monsters to thrive in the sport.”