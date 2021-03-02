United Airlines purchases 25 new planes, predicting rebound in travel

CNN– United Airlines is predicting a rebound in travel as it buys more than a dozen Boeing 737 Max jets. On Monday, the airline announced its largest order since the 737 was grounded in March of 2019.

United is agreeing to buy an additional 25 jets. That’s on top of the 45 it had previously ordered. United says it now believes air travel will have recovered by next year.

The Max jets were pulled in 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed more than 300 people.