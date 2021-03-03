Consumer News: Target reports record sales jump, houses moving quickly on the market and more!

CNN– A lot of shoppers sure turned to Target for supplies during the pandemic in 2020. The retail chain reported record sales jumping nearly 20% last year, to more than $93.5 billion. Online sales were particular good for the company, with a 145% boost. Target says last years growth was larger than its total sales growth over the past 11 years.

Also on the rise, is gun sales. Gun retailers sold more firearms last month than in any other February since 2016. According to data on FBI firearm sales, an estimated 1.39 million guns were sold in February. The National Shooting Sports Federation reports sales last month were the third highest for any February on record.

Shopping for a new home? A new report found that the housing market inventory is so low that homes in January sold in half the time they did a year ago. Mandy Gaither tells us what this means for buyers and sellers.