Dr. Fauci donates his 3D coronavirus model to the Smithsonian

CNN– The Smithsonian Museum says Dr. Anthony Fauci has donated his 3D coronavirus model. The infectious disease expert has been using it for months to educate lawmakers and the public about the virus.

It’s blue and pink, and shows the spike protein that allows the virus to latch onto cells. The museum says Fauci donated the model when the institution awarded him its Great Americans Medal.