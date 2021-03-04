Google says it will not create new trackers that monitor your online activity

CNN– Google says it will stop tracking what you do online. The company says it will not create new trackers, once third-party cookies are phased out from its Chrome browser. Those cookies track your online activity to send you personalized ads.

In a blog post Wednesday, Google stated tracking should not be a must in order to get relevant advertising. Instead of cookies, Google says its will use software that prevents individual tracking, but still delivers results to advertisers and publishers.