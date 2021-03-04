OCSO: Man accused of causing $30,000 worth of property damage to woman’s home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who allegedly caused roughly $30,000 worth of damage to someone else’s property. Deputies say 21–year-old Kristion Keller and his wife, who were friends with the homeowner’s boyfriend, were temporarily staying with the victim.

“This young lady believed this man and his wife were just visiting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But eventually she was forced to go through the court system to evict these people.”

Officials say that while Keller and his wife were only supposed to stay temporarily, they eventually put up plastic sheets in the home dividing the area between themselves and the victim. Officials say the victims went to live with a relative until their court date, when they were contacted by the Kellers, who said repairs needed to be made to the home.

“My investigators were told this lady received threats of legal action if she didn’t have someone make repairs,” Ravenell said.

When the victims heard the Kellers had moved out, they returned to their home to find damaged walls, water left running and the heating and air system destroyed. In total officials say the damages are valued at $30,000.

Deputies say Keller has been charged with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000.