State lawmakers discuss bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense birth control without a direct prescription

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, state lawmakers discussed a bill that could impact women’s access to birth control. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee discussed the measure that would allow pharmacists to dispense birth control to women without a direct prescription from a medical provider.

According to the measure, the participating pharmacists would be required to go through a certification process.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts