Delay in release of CDC guidelines for those vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– There’s been a delay in the release of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials have been talking about it for weeks, and it was expected Thursday.

Now, it’s not clear when the much-awaited guidance will become public.

A spokesperson for the CDC stated that he doesn’t have a “clear picture at this point” on when the agency might release the documents, but indicated the information would likely be available by the end of the month.