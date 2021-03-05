Prisma Health says they’re ready to begin phase 1B vaccinations on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says it is ready to begin phase 1B vaccinations Monday. The medical group says the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be a part of that process. Prisma officials say they received the first shipment and expect more than 40,000 doses of the recently approved vaccine next week.

Prisma says it also anticipates vaccinating more than 7,000 teachers in the coming weeks, including those in Sumter County Schools and Richland School District One.