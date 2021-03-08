CDC releases newly guidelines for Americans vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new guidelines for Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say those who are vaccinated can gather with vaccinated grandparents or friends without wearing masks or keeping their distance. The CDC, however, says people who have been vaccinated should still avoid gathering in larger groups and should get tested if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

 

