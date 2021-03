CPD looking for man suspected of breaking into and stealing $3,000 worth of tools from a truck

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a man accused of breaking into a truck and taking a reported $3,000 worth of construction tools. Officials say the incident occurred last weekend at a hotel located at 750 Saturn Parkway.

If you know who this suspect is, call the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.