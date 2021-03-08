Modified COVID-19 relief bill to return to House for final vote

CNN– Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Some changes were made to the bill, including a narrowing of the eligibility of stimulus payments. A provision to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 was cut as well.

The bill passed along party lines. The bill next returns to the House of Representatives for a final vote before it gets sent to President Biden’s desk. Political analysts expect it will be passed sometime this week.